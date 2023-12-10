Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro to make global debut on December 14; Here's what you can expect

    The new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China last month (November 2023), and the new smartphone will run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. Vivo is set to launch the new X100 series on December 14.  However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India.

    Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro to make global debut on December 14 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Vivo's flagship X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, will make their global debut on December 14, according to an update on Vivo's official website. The two smartphones were released in China barely a month ago, and their global release has been keenly awaited since then. However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India.

    As previously stated, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro series are powered by a 4-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed, likely to debut with OnePlus 12R: Report

    There are some similarities between the two phones, with the main differences being the camera and battery. While both phones have three rear cameras, the X100 has a 50MP primary sensor with a Sony IMX VCS sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera with a Zeiss lens and up to 3x optical magnification. The Vivo X100 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 50MP main sensor with a Sony IMX989 lens and a 50MP Zeiss lens with 4.3x optical zoom capabilities. Both phones use the same 50MP super wide angle camera.

     

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to listen to music during video calls

    The Vivo X100 has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with a 100W charger, while the X100 Pro has a 5,400 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with a 120W cable charger. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro include up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They also include all of the necessary communication options, such as a USB-C 3.2 connector, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

    The Vivo X100 starts at 3,999 Yuan in China, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 45,600, while the Vivo X100 Pro series starts at 4,999 Yuan in China, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 57,000.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in snowy fun face off WATCH gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in 'snowy fun' face-off (WATCH)

    OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed likely to debut with OnePlus 12R Report gcw

    OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed, likely to debut with OnePlus 12R: Report

    Redmi 13C 5G Why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 13C 5G: Why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone?

    Nothing Phone 2a in the works Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a in the works? Here's what we know so far

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12 Check out 6 key differences you should know gcw

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in snowy fun face off WATCH gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in 'snowy fun' face-off (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Jessica Silva: Top 10 moments of the Portuguese star osf

    Happy Birthday Jessica Silva: Top 10 moments of the Portuguese star

    Italy to France: 7 top European countries loved by travelers ATG

    Italy to France: 7 top European countries loved by travelers

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury osf

    Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury

    7 yummiest soups you must try this Winter ATG

    7 yummiest soups you must try this Winter

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon