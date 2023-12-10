Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro to make global debut on December 14; Here's what you can expect

The new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China last month (November 2023), and the new smartphone will run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. Vivo is set to launch the new X100 series on December 14. However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India.

Vivo's flagship X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, will make their global debut on December 14, according to an update on Vivo's official website. The two smartphones were released in China barely a month ago, and their global release has been keenly awaited since then. However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India.

As previously stated, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro series are powered by a 4-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

There are some similarities between the two phones, with the main differences being the camera and battery. While both phones have three rear cameras, the X100 has a 50MP primary sensor with a Sony IMX VCS sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera with a Zeiss lens and up to 3x optical magnification. The Vivo X100 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 50MP main sensor with a Sony IMX989 lens and a 50MP Zeiss lens with 4.3x optical zoom capabilities. Both phones use the same 50MP super wide angle camera.

The Vivo X100 has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with a 100W charger, while the X100 Pro has a 5,400 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with a 120W cable charger. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro include up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They also include all of the necessary communication options, such as a USB-C 3.2 connector, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Vivo X100 starts at 3,999 Yuan in China, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 45,600, while the Vivo X100 Pro series starts at 4,999 Yuan in China, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 57,000.