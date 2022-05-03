Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

Customers can select between the colours Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. Its pricing ranges from Rs 14,499 to Rs 16,499 for the basic storage variant.

The Moto G52, Motorola's latest low-cost smartphone, will go on sale in India on May 3. The Moto G52, which launched last month, is the successor to the Moto G51 from last year, and it comes with several enhancements and a thinner shell. It also has a 90Hz pOLED screen, which claims to provide a great viewing experience.

Specifications

The Moto G52 has a pretty big 6.6-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a hole-punched cutout in the front for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola is giving the most recent Android 12 operating system on this smartphone, with very little bloatware. To make the features appealing, the business has opted to employ a 4G chipset. The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the Moto G52, which has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities.

The Moto G52 is available in two configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Colours and price

Customers can select between the colours Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. Its pricing ranges from Rs 14,499 to Rs 16,499 for the basic storage variant, with HDFC Bank credit card holders receiving up to Rs 1,000 discount. Customers of Reliance Jio are also said to receive Rs 2,549 in perks, including a Rs 2,000 rebate on recharge.

As expected, Flipkart customers can enjoy offers like exchange offer and EMI payment mode.

