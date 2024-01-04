Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi Note 13, 'slimmest Note ever', launched in India under Rs 20,000

    Redmi Note 13 5G series — comprising the Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G — was launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest models sport 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screens and are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    The Redmi Note 13 5G series, which includes the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G phones, has finally been revealed by Xiaomi in India. With so many alternatives for consumers and Realme apparently aiming to introduce the Realme 12 series in the upcoming months, smartphones are expected to intensify competition in the mid-range pricing category.

    The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphones gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras as compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 108MP primary sesor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.  The phone has a 16MP selfie camera on the front for taking pictures and making video calls.  Although the Redmi Note 13 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery as well, the package includes a 33W charger.

    The Redmi Note 13 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. 

    The handsets will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets. For ICICI Bank card transactions, the business is giving a bank discount or exchange incentive of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Note 13 5G and Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 13 Pro or Note 13 Pro+ models.

