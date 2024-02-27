Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Watch 2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest gadget

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    OnePlus launched the first-gen Watch a few years back, and it didn’t go well. The company is now ready to make up for the lost time, and what better way than to bring a new smartwatch. 5 reasons why you should buy OnePlus Watch 2.

    The OnePlus Watch 2 has been revealed, and India is part of the broader rollout. A few years ago, OnePlus released the first-generation Watch, and it wasn't a success. Now that the business is prepared to make up for lost time, introducing a new smartwatch is the ideal approach to do it.

    In contrast to the original model, the Watch 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon Gen processor and runs Google's WearOS 4 operating system. However, things become interesting because the battery life claims appear to be the highest in the ecosystem.

    Dual processor

    For a smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a distinct focus. It is powered by the WearOS 4 platform, which now gains from the device's dual operating system usage. According to OnePlus, all high-performance tasks may be moved to the main operating system, with the RTOS platform serving as the only home for simple tasks.

    The Dual-Engine Architecture of the OnePlus Watch 2 is one of its distinctive features. The watch features two separate chipsets that collaborate to seamlessly switch between the two operating systems. OnePlus claims that this change occurs automatically and has no impact on the user experience.

    Sturdy design

    The watch gets 32GB of storage and the 2GB RAM keeps the device ticking. The materials utilized to ensure quality and design have received equal attention from the organization. It boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and stainless steel makes up the chassis.

    The Watch 2 is reportedly capable of withstanding pressures of up to 5 ATM underwater, or around 50 meters. Additionally, according to OnePlus, the Watch 2 is constructed to fulfill MIL-STD-810H US military requirements, so you can submerge it in water, use it in the mountains, and expose it to harsh weather conditions. It is also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

    Amazing battery

    In addition, the business has chosen a dual chipset mode that claims a battery life of up to 100 hours—far longer than what a WearOS watch can provide. We hope the technology lives up to the hype considering the price tag, and OnePlus promises a smooth OS transition.

    Its 500mAh battery may be fully charged using the patented charging connector in about one hour. Because WearOS is built in, the Watch 2 can download any app from the Play Store and connects to the Health Connect app to measure fitness.

    Connectivity

    This watch has dual-frequency GPS tracking, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connection; however, it does not have cellular connectivity or an eSIM. As a result, when it is out in the wild and there is no Wi-Fi nearby, a compatible Android smartphone is required.

    Affordability

    The OnePlus Watch 2 retails for Rs 24,999 in India, and the firm only offers one 46mm Wi-Fi variant. You can receive certain discounts by taking advantage of certain bank deals.

     

