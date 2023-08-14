Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola introduces 8GB + 128GB variant of Moto E13, priced at Rs 8,999

    The new Moto E13 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 8,999. Its sale in India will begin on August 16. The base 2GB RAM and 64GB storage model was launched at Rs 6,999.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    With the addition of a new storage option, Motorola has updated its budget-friendly Moto E13 smartphone. Customers may now select the 128GB storage option in addition to the two 64GB storage variants that are currently available. Other specs, such as a 13-megapixel primary camera, Unisoc T606 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery, are unchanged save from the increase in storage.

    With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the new Moto E13 model will cost Rs 8,999 on Flipkart, through eminent retailers, and through Motorola networks. On August 16, it will be on sale in India. To recap, the base 2GB RAM and 64GB storage model was launched at Rs 6,999. The mid-tier option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage was launched at Rs 7,999. The phone comes in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours.

    It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a selfie camera notch in the shape of a teardrop. The display features thick bezels, which is typical of smartphones priced under Rs 10,000. The Moto E13 comes with Android 13 (Go edition), a scaled-down version of Android 13, due to the device's limited specs.

    A 13-megapixel AI-powered camera system on the back and a 5-megapixel front camera are both included in the Moto E13. The camera app provides AI-powered functions including Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, and Auto Smile Capture. A 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor power it. A 10W charger and USB-A to USB-C cable are included in the package.

    Dolby Atmos audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C 2.0 connection, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology are further noteworthy features. The new Moto E13 128GB variant comes days after Motorola launched the Moto G14 in India.

