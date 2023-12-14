iQOO 12 vs OnePlus 12: 5 key differences you should know

iQOO 12 vs OnePlus 12: iQOO 12 is the first smartphone in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Soon, OnePlus 12 will also feature it. Check out 5 key differences that you wanted to know.

iQOO 12 is the first smartphone in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but soon enough, competitors will swarm the market with their own phones with Qualcomm’s latest. One of those competitors will be OnePlus with its own take on the number “12”.

Let's take a look at the key differences:

Display

The OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch 2K or 1440p LTPO AMOLED display. The screen can refresh at a rate of up to 120 times per second, and theoretically it has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection is included. The iQOO 12 has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with faster 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K (2800x1260p) resolution with 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

Front and rear camera

The OnePlus 12 has a 32-megapixel front camera while the iQOO 12 has a 16-megapixel. A trio of 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H, 50-megapixel, and 64-megapixel sensors sit behind a 150-degree ultrawide, 70mm periscope-style telephoto (capable of 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom), and 23mm wide (with optical image stabilisation) lens on the iQOO 12.

The rear of the OnePlus 12 has three cameras: a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor behind an ultrawide lens, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor behind a 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor.

Memory storage

The OnePlus 12 comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB. The iQOO 12 comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB memory configurations, same as the OnePlus 12.

Wireless charging

A 5,400mAh battery powers the OnePlus 12, which also offers 50W wireless and 100W rapid wired charging. In contrast, the iQOO 12 features a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly (wired only; no wireless capability).

Price

The iQOO 12 is available in three memory configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The prices of these variants are CNY 3999 (about Rs 45,779), CNY 4299 (~Rs 49,213), and CNY 4699 (~Rs 53,792).

The OnePlus 12 is available at CNY 4,299 (about Rs 51,000), CNY 4,799 (nearly Rs 56,500), and CNY 5,299 (around Rs 62,500) in three different configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.

