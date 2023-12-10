Flipkart sale: Here's you can buy iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35,000; Check deal details

Flipkart offers iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price during their Big year end sale. The iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 66,900, almost Rs 13,000 less than the original price. The cost of the phone can drop as low as Rs 32,400 under certain conditions.

If you've been considering purchasing an iPhone, you should check out the bargains on Flipkart now that the Flipkart Big year end sale has begun. Flipkart is now providing large discounts on popular Android phones as well as iPhones. The offer on the iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, piqued our interest. It is ideal for those who want an iPhone with a large screen but do not want to spend more than a lakh on the pro versions. With offers on Flipkart, you can get the device for as low as Rs 32, 400, let us tell you how.

On Flipkart, the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 66,900. This is over Rs 13,000 cheaper than the initial asking price. However, if you have an old iPhone 13, you may swap it for up to Rs 34,500, bringing the price of your new phone down to Rs 32,400.

The iPhone 14 Plus is quite similar to the iPhone 14, however there is one major difference: their display sizes. The bigger 6.7-inch liquid retina display of the iPhone 14 Plus. It has the same dimensions as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but a different style of notch.

The notch on the Pro Max is bigger, but the notch on the iPhone 14 Plus is Dynamic Island-style. If you want a larger screen on your iPhone but don't want to spend too much money, the iPhone 14 Plus might be the right solution for you.

The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic technology, which is also found in the iPhone 13 range. This implies that you may anticipate quick performance and seamless functioning.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Apple claims that the camera performance of the iPhone 14 is better than its previous models, so you can capture great photos and videos with ease. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with iOS pre-installed, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience right out of the box.

