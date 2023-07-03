Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's upcoming AirPods may soon get body temperature tracking and hearing aid features

    Apple is exploring opportunities to position AirPods as an alternative to traditional hearing aids. Apple is actively working on incorporating hearing-aid-like features into its wireless earbuds. Conversation Boost and Live Listen have already showcased the company's ambitions in this direction.

    Apple is experimenting with additional body-temperature and hearing health capabilities for its AirPods wireless earphones. The upcoming version of AirPods may also have a Type-C connector for charging, according to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, since the firm is moving away from its exclusive Lightning port on iPads and eventually iPhones. According to Gurman's most recent Power On email, if we follow Apple's three-year upgrade cycle for AirPods, the next generation of AirPods might arrive in 2024 and the AirPods Pro 3 could follow in 2025. For improved communication with the Apple Vision Pro headset, the next generation of AirPods could come with more sensors.

    According to the reports, Apple is developing a new hearing test tool to determine how well a user can hear. Similar to how the Apple Watch ECG app screens for heart abnormalities, the earbuds will play a variety of tones and noises to "screen" people for hearing concerns. Similar to this, Apple is considering marketing the AirPods as hearing aids; limitations include governmental permission, though. Although the firm has included functions that resemble hearing aids, such Conversation Boost and Live Listen, it cannot guarantee that they will improve customers' hearing.

    Second, compared to an Apple Watch, the next AirPods could assess body temperature more precisely. According to the email, "Engineering work is also being done on the AirPods to add sensors so they can detect body temperature through a wearer's ear canal. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra versions record wrist temperature data when users are sleeping, but this sort of information is seen to be more reliable."

    This functionality has long been speculated to be under development at Apple. According to previous reports, future AirPods may potentially measure pulse rate. At the WWDC 2023 last month, Apple revealed a new functionality for the AirPods Pro 2. The business will launch "Adaptive Audio," which makes use of transparency and active noise suppression settings. 

