Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Why you should NOT buy this latest phone right now?

Apple announced its iPhone 14 series at the beginning of September 2022, with four devices in the range, comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Should you buy it?

The later half of the year is when Apple introduces its new iPhone models, and plenty of people eagerly await what features they will have. However, some individuals would argue that before to the release of the new iPhones, the older model will become somewhat appealing owing to various discounts and other initiatives. Does that mean that the iPhone 14 Pro series is a sure thing? Well, with the iPhone 15's release just a few months away, the best move would be to hold out and make the call once the new model is released.

Every year in September, Apple releases the iPhone, making it the ideal moment to determine if you should spend more money on the new model or save money by purchasing an iPhone that is already one year old. The pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is more than Rs. 1,10,000 and Rs. 1,29,000, respectively.

According to the majority of speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) would cost more than its forerunners. Additionally, there is a significant probability that the earlier iPhone 14 Pro units will be offered at steep discounts and sold through various online outlets. The ProMotion high refresh rate display, the newest A16 Bionic CPU, and the first-ever 48MP camera at the rear are all features of the iPhone 14 Pros.

The new iPhone 15 Pro is expected to provide significant improvements despite the iPhone 14 Pro's strong characteristics, which include a potent CPU and upgraded cameras. One significant upgrade expected in the iPhone 15 series is the inclusion of a Type-C port. According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include Thunderbolt connectors that will support 4K Thunderbolt outputs in real time.

