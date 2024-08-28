Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    The 27-year-old defender collapsed in the field during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo at Morumbis in Brazil on August 22. He was quickly rushed to the  Albert Einstein Hospital in Basilia and the incident was attributed to cardiac arrest.

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match
    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo passed away on Tuesday following a medical emergency that occurred during a Copa Libertadores match last week. Uruguayan top division club Nacional announced the tragic news of his death.

    The 27-year-old defender collapsed in the field during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo at Morumbis in Brazil on August 22. He was quickly rushed to the  Albert Einstein Hospital in Basilia and the incident was attributed to cardiac arrest. Since then, he had been kept sedated and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

    On Sunday, a medical report indicated that Izquierdo experienced "progressive brain damage and increased intracranial pressure," though he was still receiving "intensive neurological care." However, his condition deteriorated on Monday, resulting in a "critical neurological state." as stated by beIN Sports. 

    "It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and love ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss", Nacional wrote on X. 

    Izquierdo came through the youth ranks of Cerro before signing for Penarol in 2019. He played for the likes of Uruguayan clubs Wanderers, Liverpool and Nacional  and and also had a brief stint with San Luis in Mexico. The defender had played 139 matches and scored seven goals for various clubs. Meanwhile, he has won back-to-back Uruguayan top division titles, with Nacional and Liverpool in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.  

