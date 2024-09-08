Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada stuns USA 2-1 for first victory on American soil since 1957; WATCH highlights

    In a historic football match on Saturday, Canada secured a 2-1 victory over the United States in a friendly, marking its first win against the US on American soil since 1957. 

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    In a historic football match on Saturday, Canada secured a 2-1 victory over the United States in a friendly, marking its first win against the US on American soil since 1957. Goals by Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David capitalized on defensive mistakes from the American side, giving Canada the upper hand in this long-awaited victory.

    The US came into the match looking to regain momentum after recent defeats to Panama and Uruguay in the Copa America. However, this loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the Americans, a troubling trend they haven’t seen since 2015 when they fell to Brazil, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

    Canada opened the scoring in the 17th minute. A misplaced pass from US captain Tim Ream bounced off Johnny Cardoso, allowing Stephen Eustáquio to seize the opportunity. Eustaquio played a quick pass to Jonathan David, who in turn set up Jacob Shaffelburg. Shaffelburg, with a composed finish, slid the ball past US goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for his fourth international goal, putting Canada up 1-0.

    Canada's pressure continued in the second half, and in the 58th minute, Jonathan David scored his 29th international goal to extend Canada’s lead. The goal came after another crucial error by Ream, who lost the ball in front of his own goal. David was quick to react, calmly finishing the chance to give Canada a commanding 2-0 lead.

    The US tried to mount a comeback, and in the 66th minute, Luca de la Torre scored his first international goal. Substitute Aidan Morris, who entered just minutes earlier, delivered a precise pass to de la Torre, who converted to cut Canada's lead to 2-1. Despite some late efforts by the Americans, including a near-goal by Ricardo Pepi in the 86th minute, Canada’s goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made a crucial save to preserve the lead.

    The US struggled defensively throughout the match, particularly in the first half, where they were outshot 11-1 by a dynamic Canadian team. Schulte, making just his second international start, was under immense pressure, and Ream’s defensive errors proved costly. The US side appeared static, unable to break through Canada’s defense.

    Interim coach Mikey Varas, leading his first game following the departure of Gregg Berhalter after the US’s first-round exit at Copa America, faces increasing pressure to turn things around. US Soccer has been in talks with Mauricio Pochettino to take over as head coach, but no official announcements have been made.

    This win ends a 23-game winless streak for Canada against the US on American soil. Their previous victory came in a World Cup qualifier in St. Louis in 1957. The victory is also significant for Canadian coach Jesse Marsch, who took over the team in May and led them to a fourth-place finish in the Copa America earlier this year.

    For Canada, this win not only breaks a long-standing drought but also signals their growing strength on the international stage. As the US continues to search for answers in the aftermath of their Copa America disappointment, Canada will be celebrating a landmark victory, their first on US soil in nearly seven decades.

