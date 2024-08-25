Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi pleased with his side's performance in 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce

    One goal each from Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu helped the defending champions secure their first victory of the season, after being held to a 2-2 draw away to Genoa in their season opener last week. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Inter Milan manager Simone Inzahi was pleased with his side's performance in the 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce at San Siro on Saturday night (August 24). One goal each from Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu helped the defending champions secure their first victory of the season, after being held to a 2-2 draw away to Genoa in their season opener last week. 

    Also read: Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

    Inter's performance against Lecce was a stark contrast to their lacklustre display in their opening game versus Genoa. The team displayed great energy and character to dominate the proceedings at San Siro. Nerazzurri drew the first blood inside the opening five minutes courtesy of Darmian's header from close range. 

    The home side doubled the lead 20 minutes from time, when Marcus Thuram was brought down by Lecce defender Kialonda Gasper inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Calhanoglu stepped up and slotted home home to make the score 2-0. 

    “We always need to have hunger, but I have no doubts, as the lads are training well. I think we had a good game against Genoa on Saturday, even when conceding two avoidable goals,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia. 

    "We are Inter, we always want to win, so naturally we weren’t happy this week, but I had seen some positive signs regardless of the unsatisfactory result.” 

    Inter achieved three pointed in their home opener without captain and talismanic striker Lautaro Martinez. Mehdi Taremi, who came in for the Argentine, formed an effective partnership with Thuram up front. The two big boys were too hot for the Lecce defenders to handle and both of them played their part in the two goals. 

    It was was from Taremi's assist that Darmian opened the scoring, while Thuram won the penalty in the second-half. “On Friday morning, Lautaro woke up with pain, so along with the medical staff we decided not to risk him. He’s a generous player, so he wanted to be there, but it’s early in the season, we’ll try to ensure he is in good shape for next Friday” the Italian tactician said.

    Also read:Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao

     

