Onam Sadya: Yet to prepare Ada Pradaman? Here's a quick recipe

For Malayalees, Onam is incomplete without a feast. One of the key aspects of the 'Ona Sadya' or the Onam feast is the Ada Pradaman. Let's take a look at an easy recipe for Ada Pradaman.

Ingredients

Rice bran: Half cup

jaggery: 1/4 cup

Coconut milk: 1/4 cup (non-thick)

Coconut milk: 1/4 cup (thick)

Coconut pieces: Two tablespoons

Cashew nuts: Two tablespoons

Raisins: 2-3 teaspoons

Cardamom powder: Quarter teaspoon

Ghee: Two tablespoons

How to prepare

First, put the rice into hot water. Heat it for a while and then turn off the flame and keep it covered in water for half an hour. After that, wash it well with normal water. Wash it until it becomes sticky. Cover with water and keep in a container.

Heat the jaggery in half a cup of water. It should be heated until it becomes dark brown. Keep the heated jaggery pan in another vessel.

Heat two teaspoons of ghee in a frying pan. Add cashew nuts, raisins and coconut and roast them. When they become crispy, take them out and keep them in a bowl.

Heat some ghee (clarified butter) in the same frying pan. Add the rice and stir, and cook. Stir and cook for five minutes on low flame. Add the melted jaggery to it and heat on low flame. When it boils, pour a one-quarter cup of low-fat coconut milk into it. When it has almost thickened, pour in 1/4 cup thick coconut milk. After this, turn off the flame. Add roasted cashews, raisins, coconut and cardamom powder to it.

Your delicious Ada Prathaman is ready. It is best served hot.

