Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna had predicted his National Award win way back

By being the first Telugu film actor to receive a National Award for best actor, Allu Arjun made history. Even though numerous Telugu film actresses have received the National Award for best actress over the years, a Telugu actor has never received the best actor hoanour till this year. Allu Arjun has undoubtedly made history with his victory for 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was directed by Sukumrar. Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh were among the film's ensemble cast members. Srivalli, the film's main female character, was portrayed by Rashmika. A recording of her remarks from the Pushpa prerelease event Right now, The Rise is trending online for all the right reasons. She said during her address that Allu Arjun ought to be recognised nationally for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna declared on stage at a Pushpa pre-release event that Allu Arjun deserves all the accolades for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj. She even continued by saying that Allu Arjun ought to win every accolade available for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, not just the national award. She continued by stating that she would be the first to become unhappy if the actor lost the award. Rashmika had tweeted after Allu Arjun won the National Award, saying: "Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. asal #ThaggedheLe.. congratulationsssssss @alluarjun .. party timeeeeee..,".

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled" Allu Arjun tweeted after the win.

