Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details

Gigi Hadid finally breaks silence on her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dating Rare beauty founder Selena Gomez. Here's what she said about the new development.

A few days back, fans saw how Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez followed each other on social media. But they thought a new musical collaboration might be on the cards for the globally prominent singers.

Now, it was an explosive update, wherein the 'Baila Conmigo' singer Selena Gomez and 'Dusk Till Dawn' fame pop star Zayn Malik got clicked and captured by the shutterbugs at an NYC restaurant having a romantic dinner date two days back.

Now, amidst the ongoing Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating rumors, Zayn Malik's ex and globally prominent fashion icon and supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally given her reaction to the Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez alleged dating rumors doing the rounds in media circles.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly fine with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez as long as he is 'happy and stable'. The supermodel, 27, and the 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer, 30, had an emotionally rollercoaster off-and-on romance from 2015 to 2021. They share a two-year-old daughter called Khai. News of their latest breakup went public in October 2021 amid Zayn's explosive falling-out with Gigi's reality star mother, Yolanda Hadid.

According to an insider's quote to a leading global Hollywood entertainment portal, "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with."

All this is coming in at a time when their pictures of having dinner together at an NYC restaurant surfaced on social media and became the new voguing obsession for the past two days on the internet. This rumored couple's speculation commenced from past few days the moment a Tiktok user dropped screenshots of her text messages exchanged with her friend, claiming that she was the one who hosted and served the alleged couple Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez at an undisclosed and unnamed restaurant in the New York City. The TikTok user also claimed that the duo had their romantic dinner and held each other's hands throughout their date night.

