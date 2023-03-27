Selena Gomez makes fans sweat in searing bikini amid her and Zayn Malik ongoing dating rumors - READ

Selena Gomez gives her ardent global #Selenators fandom a sweet surprise with a throwback at 'blondie Sel.' as she welcomes summer with a hot bikini picture amid Zayn Malik dating rumors. Hailey Bieber liked the picture.

A few days back, fans saw how Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez followed each other on social media. But they thought a new musical collaboration might be on the cards for the globally prominent singers.

Now, it was an explosive update, wherein the 'Baila Conmigo' singer Selena Gomez and 'Dusk Till Dawn' fame pop star Zayn Malik got clicked and captured by the shutterbugs at an NYC restaurant having a romantic dinner date two days back.

Now, amidst the ongoing Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating rumors, Selena Gomez is recollecting her blonde days. On Late Sunday, the Rare beauty founder and 'Lose You To Love Me' fame songstress dropped a hot and sizzling photograph on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star Selena's scintillating and sultry picture sees her staring at a mirror donning a chic and sexy mauve-floral printed bikini. Pouting for the camera, Selena flaunts her blonde tresses while striking a sensual pose. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Selena Gomez posted the picture and captioned it, "TBT to blondie Sel. Summer’s coming! So many exciting things are coming."

It is important to note that the Taki Taki Rumba songstress did not hint at the exciting things she has in store for fans. It is also not confirmed whether it is a new music album, single, TV series, or movie. All this is coming in at a time when their pictures of having dinner together at an NYC restaurant surfaced on social media and became the new voguing obsession for the past two days on the internet. This rumored couple's speculation commenced from past few days the moment a Tiktok user dropped screenshots of her text messages exchanged with her friend, claiming that she was the one who hosted and served the alleged couple Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez at an undisclosed and unnamed restaurant in the New York City. The TikTok user also claimed that the duo had their romantic dinner and held each other's hands throughout their date night.

