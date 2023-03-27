Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez makes fans sweat in searing bikini amid her and Zayn Malik ongoing dating rumors - READ

    Selena Gomez gives her ardent global #Selenators fandom a sweet surprise with a throwback at 'blondie Sel.' as she welcomes summer with a hot bikini picture amid Zayn Malik dating rumors. Hailey Bieber liked the picture.

    Selena Gomez makes fans sweat in searing bikini amid her and Zayn Malik ongoing dating rumors - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    A few days back, fans saw how Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez followed each other on social media. But they thought a new musical collaboration might be on the cards for the globally prominent singers. 

    Now, it was an explosive update, wherein the 'Baila Conmigo' singer Selena Gomez and 'Dusk Till Dawn' fame pop star Zayn Malik got clicked and captured by the shutterbugs at an NYC restaurant having a romantic dinner date two days back.

    ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez dating Zayn Malik? Pop sensation's 'making out' during NYC dinner date fuels rumours

    Now, amidst the ongoing Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating rumors, Selena Gomez is recollecting her blonde days. On Late Sunday, the Rare beauty founder and 'Lose You To Love Me' fame songstress dropped a hot and sizzling photograph on Instagram.

    The 30-year-old Hollywood star Selena's scintillating and sultry picture sees her staring at a mirror donning a chic and sexy mauve-floral printed bikini. Pouting for the camera, Selena flaunts her blonde tresses while striking a sensual pose. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Selena Gomez posted the picture and captioned it, "TBT to blondie Sel. Summer’s coming! So many exciting things are coming."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    It is important to note that the Taki Taki Rumba songstress did not hint at the exciting things she has in store for fans. It is also not confirmed whether it is a new music album, single, TV series, or movie. All this is coming in at a time when their pictures of having dinner together at an NYC restaurant surfaced on social media and became the new voguing obsession for the past two days on the internet. This rumored couple's speculation commenced from past few days the moment a Tiktok user dropped screenshots of her text messages exchanged with her friend, claiming that she was the one who hosted and served the alleged couple Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez at an undisclosed and unnamed restaurant in the New York City. The TikTok user also claimed that the duo had their romantic dinner and held each other's hands throughout their date night.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya buys new house worth Rs 15 crores in Jubilee Hills RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya buys new house worth Rs 15 crores in Jubilee Hills

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal during Indian Sports Honours 2023 (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at RRR star's net worth, bungalows, luxurious cars, and more vma

    Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at RRR star's net worth, bungalows, luxurious cars, and more

    Last rites of Malayalam cinema King of Comedy Innocent on Tuesday RBA

    Last rites of Malayalam cinema's ‘King of Comedy’ Innocent on Tuesday

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' 'Instagram Live' hours before her death goes viral where she was seen crying (WATCH) RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram Live hours before her death goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya buys new house worth Rs 15 crores in Jubilee Hills RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya buys new house worth Rs 15 crores in Jubilee Hills

    French brand Coperni launches Mini Meteorite Swipe bag made of real meteorites know how much it costs gcw

    French brand Coperni launches ‘Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag’ made of real meteorites; Know how much it costs

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details - adt

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet AJR

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon