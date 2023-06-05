Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke weekend box office report: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's film mints Rs 22.59 crores

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ended its first-weekend collection in India with Rs 22.59 crores. The film earned Rs 9 crore alone on its first Sunday in theatres.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have impressed the audience with their adorable and cute on-screen chemistry in their latest release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It is the duo's first pairing together. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film saw a decent first-day collection. It ended its first weekend on quite a great note, minting around Rs 22.59 crores.

    Despite competition from The Kerala Story and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film has been strong since day one.

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned about Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1 and opened to relatively mixed reviews from the audience. Vicky and Sara starrer family dramedy film collected around Rs 9 crore on its third day in theatres on June 4. Hence, its total domestic box office collection is now around Rs 22.59 crores. 

    The film had an overall 31.28 per cent occupancy on Sunday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has profited from the outstanding ticket-selling strategy of one plus one free. It is the second highest-grossing film for Vicky as a lead after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

    The fresh and new chemistry of Vicky and Sara, in the film is loved by those who have watched the movie. The songs from the film also found an audience. Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (played by Sara Ali Khan), who are madly in love with each other.

    After marriage, they stay with Kapil's family and are often interrupted by relatives. While they both struggle to romance or even have their privacy. To be away from their family, Kapil and Saumya try to get a flat through the Indian government's flagship program, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, to be eligible for that, they have to get a divorce. What follows later is a comedy of errors.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
