Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did James Corden meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently?

    According to recent media reports, it might be possible that globally loved and acclaimed former host James Corden reportedly paid his dear friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a visit.

    Did James Corden meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    It does look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing their social circle in Hollywood. James Corden reportedly met the Sussexes on his visit to the US.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently got spotted and clicked by the paparazzi on an outing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. James has spoken about strong and unbreakable friendship, which he shares with the Sussexes on a few occasions opening up on how their kids have had a play date together.

    ALSO READ: Chamkila teaser OUT: Witness Diljit Dosanjh charming hearts of audiences as Amar Singh Chamkila

    James Corden recently visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California. James left his post as host of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April. He moved back to the United Kingdom (UK) with his wife and kids. James and his wife Julia have been friends with the Sussexes for a while. The couple also attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in May 2018.

    James has also spoken about the friendship he shares with Harry and Meghan. In an interview with a global entertainment outlet, James Corden opened up about visiting the California home of Prince Harry and Meghan with his wife and kids. He revealed, "It was more of a play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner. It was lovely."

    Corden has previously praised the couple while he admitted, “Look, I am a huge fan of both of them." He added, "Obviously, I know Harry better than Meghan. But I think it is hard to judge or be judgmental." James had raved about the Prince while admitting he had a "Huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 iconic characters portrayed by nuanced Bollywood actor

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed vma

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed

    Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said vma

    Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said

    Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 6 iconic movies of nuanced actor vma

    Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 6 iconic movies of nuanced actor

    From 'The Quest' to 'The Seven Deadly Sins' and more-watch your favourite Anime on Amazon Prime RBA

    From 'The Quest' to 'The Seven Deadly Sins' and more-watch your favourite Anime on Amazon Prime

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk is worlds riches person again not Bernard Arnault check out his current net worth gcw

    Elon Musk is world’s richest person again; Check out his current net worth

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins Squid Game in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed vma

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed

    Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said vma

    Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said

    PHOTOS US Ambassdor Eric Garcetti samples the essence of India

    PHOTOS: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti samples the essence of India... and is loving it

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon