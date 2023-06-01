Did James Corden meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently?

According to recent media reports, it might be possible that globally loved and acclaimed former host James Corden reportedly paid his dear friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a visit.

It does look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing their social circle in Hollywood. James Corden reportedly met the Sussexes on his visit to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently got spotted and clicked by the paparazzi on an outing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. James has spoken about strong and unbreakable friendship, which he shares with the Sussexes on a few occasions opening up on how their kids have had a play date together.

ALSO READ: Chamkila teaser OUT: Witness Diljit Dosanjh charming hearts of audiences as Amar Singh Chamkila

James Corden recently visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California. James left his post as host of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April. He moved back to the United Kingdom (UK) with his wife and kids. James and his wife Julia have been friends with the Sussexes for a while. The couple also attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in May 2018.

James has also spoken about the friendship he shares with Harry and Meghan. In an interview with a global entertainment outlet, James Corden opened up about visiting the California home of Prince Harry and Meghan with his wife and kids. He revealed, "It was more of a play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner. It was lovely."

Corden has previously praised the couple while he admitted, “Look, I am a huge fan of both of them." He added, "Obviously, I know Harry better than Meghan. But I think it is hard to judge or be judgmental." James had raved about the Prince while admitting he had a "Huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 iconic characters portrayed by nuanced Bollywood actor