Who was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 actor passes away at 66

    It is sad news for the Bollywood film industry as Rio Kapadia, known for his performances in Made In Heaven 2, Mardaani, Chak De India, and Dil Chahta Hai, Rio Kapadia is no more. The late veteran actor has passed away at the age of 66.

    Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia died on Wednesday, September 13. He was 66 years old. The actor is well known for his impressive performances as he played prominent roles in several Bollywood movies, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India. The news of his death was officially confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. He informed a leading Indian news portal. The news of his death has come to the Bollywood industry as an unexpected shocker. The cause of his death is still unknown. The family is yet to issue an official statement regarding his sudden passing. The cause of his death is unknown.

    It is said and reported that this cremation will happen tomorrow, September 15, at the Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The late Chak De India actor has his wife, Maria Farah and two children, Aman and Veer.

    Rio Kapadia has starred in several movies. In Chak De India, he played the role of a commentator. Besides Chak De India, Rio played intriguing roles in Dil Chahta Hai and Mardaani. His last reported character on the digital screens was in Made in Heaven season 2. He essayed the character of Mrunal Thakur's father.

    The actor was active on Instagram until June this year. At the time, he shared a post revealing that he was holidaying in Paris. Sharing scenic photos from his trip, Rio wrote, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rio Kapadia (@riokapadia)

    He was holidaying in Switzerland. "Switzerland! Unbelievable beauty! Zurich, Mt. Titlis, Interlaken, Lucerne, Jungfraujoch (top of Europe) and the pride of standing next to Yash Chopraji’s statue (a salute to him). I hv been there thrice but can go again and again and experience a new high!" he captioned the post.

