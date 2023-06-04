Who was Nithin Gopi? Kannada actor dies due to heart attack

Nithin Gopi developed chest trouble and was taken to the hospital, where he died on June 2, 2023. Nithin's untimely death stunned the sandalwood.

Nithin Gopi, who mainly worked in the Kannada cinema and television industries, died on Friday, June 2. He was 39. He died due to a heart attack. According to sources, the actor experienced chest symptoms at his Bengaluru home and was sent to the hospital, where he died.

Who was Nithin Gopi?

Nithin Gopi was a well-known industrial figure. Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha, and Chirabandhavya are some of his films. Nithin also had an important role in Shruthi Naidu's popular series Punar Vivaha. The show was a success.

Nithin Gopi work:

He also appeared in a few episodes of the TV show Hara Hara Mahadev and starred in various Tamil serials. The actor has lately been in lengthy talks with a channel about directing a new series.

Nithin Gopi's untimely death stunned the sandalwood. Many actors died recently from heart attacks, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Lakshman, Mandeep Roy, and Bullet Prakash.

