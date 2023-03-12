Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Costa Titch? South African rapper dies during Johannesburg performance

    Costa Titch, a South African rapper, died while performing at a performance. According to reports, a video showing him fainting on stage has leaked online.

    South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch died after collapsing during the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg. The 27-year-old artist fainted on stage while singing one of his songs. Afterwards, he stood up and began his act, only to pass out. His death has not yet been determined.

    A video of Costa Titch falling on stage has gone viral on social media. The rapper collapses while singing in the video, then gets up and performs again while the audience cheers. He abruptly fainted again, and when he didn't get up, others raced to his help.

    His death was verified on social media by his relatives. They issued a statement on Costa Titch's official Instagram account, "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch". It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves." 

    The message said, "The Tsobanadiou family appreciates you for your love and support for our son, and may you continue to elevate him in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and in your thoughts."

    Who was Costa Titch?
    Costa Titch is from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Costa Titch was reared by his Greek father and South African mother in a multi-cultural home. At a young age, he became interested in entertainment and opted to begin his career as a dancer. He came to Johannesburg in 2014 and has since continued to hone his rap abilities.

    Costa Titch's breakthrough came with publishing his hit song "Activate," which became successful following its initial release. He began his career in the entertainment industry as a dancer with the New Age Steez dance team, which included Phantom Steeze and Tumi Tladi.

