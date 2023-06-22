Who is Dev Anand? Tamil rapper gets kidnapped at gunpoint; Know details

The famous and popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand is in the news for all the wrong and shocking reasons. The rapper's disappearance and kidnapping incident caused an uproar in the Tamil music industry. According to news reports, Tamil rapper Dev Anand got kidnapped at gunpoint from Chennai.

The Tamil rapper Dev Anand was returning home. Then he got kidnapped on Chennai- Bengaluru highway at gunpoint. The police in their quote to a leading Indian wire agency, gave an insight into how the Tamil rapper got kidnapped. The police officials said that the rapper Dev Anand got kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Devanand was also kept at gunpoint as he got kidnapped. In a new update and development within the Tamil music and rap industry, Tamil rapper Dev Anand opened upon the entire incident in his quote to a leading Indian wire news agency and shared all the details related to his kidnapping. The police also revealed that the CCTV visuals strengthened the same fact related to Dev Anand's abduction.

The family of Dev Anand had officially lodged a missing person complaint. They swiftly launched an investigation and refused to sit until the results came out. It was declared and found that a ten-member gang on Wednesday night time, had kidnapped the rapper at gunpoint.

Who is Dev Anand?

Rap Music Artist Dev Anand belongs to Madurai. He attended the World Music Day program at a private hall in Nungambakkam yesterday.

How did Dev Anand get abducted:

After attending the World Music Day program, Dev Anand, with his friends Kevin, Klapan Girish and Mohammad Ibrahim, went to the Maduravayal bypass road near Thiruverkadu. Then the car went on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway. Suddenly, a two-wheeler crossed the car by scratching it while running. After that, Ibrahim got out of the car and looked around to see if there was any damage.

Then an SUV came in front. There were ten people in it. They abducted Devanand at knifepoint from Ibrahim's car. Following the complaint filed by his friends, the Thiruverkadu police department called Devanand's phone number. Devanand said that his brother Siranjeevi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crores from 5 people for his business. Devanand also said how the five people kidnapped him and kept him in good condition. Thiruverkadu police have formed a special force on the rap artist's kidnapping and are looking for the gang that kidnapped Devanand.

