Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Dev Anand? Tamil rapper gets kidnapped at gunpoint; Know details

    The famous and popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand is in the news for all the wrong and shocking reasons. The rapper's disappearance and kidnapping incident caused an uproar in the Tamil music industry. According to news reports, Tamil rapper Dev Anand got kidnapped at gunpoint from Chennai.

    Who is Dev Anand? Tamil rapper gets kidnapped at gunpoint; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    The Tamil rapper Dev Anand was returning home. Then he got kidnapped on Chennai- Bengaluru highway at gunpoint. The police in their quote to a leading Indian wire agency, gave an insight into how the Tamil rapper got kidnapped. The police officials said that the rapper Dev Anand got kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Devanand was also kept at gunpoint as he got kidnapped. In a new update and development within the Tamil music and rap industry, Tamil rapper Dev Anand opened upon the entire incident in his quote to a leading Indian wire news agency and shared all the details related to his kidnapping. The police also revealed that the CCTV visuals strengthened the same fact related to Dev Anand's abduction.

    The family of Dev Anand had officially lodged a missing person complaint. They swiftly launched an investigation and refused to sit until the results came out. It was declared and found that a ten-member gang on Wednesday night time, had kidnapped the rapper at gunpoint.

    ALSO READ: Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching? Read critics comments

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dev Anand (@rapperdevoid)

    Who is Dev Anand?

    Rap Music Artist Dev Anand belongs to Madurai. He attended the World Music Day program at a private hall in Nungambakkam yesterday.

    How did Dev Anand get abducted:

    After attending the World Music Day program, Dev Anand, with his friends Kevin, Klapan Girish and Mohammad Ibrahim, went to the Maduravayal bypass road near Thiruverkadu. Then the car went on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway. Suddenly, a two-wheeler crossed the car by scratching it while running. After that, Ibrahim got out of the car and looked around to see if there was any damage.

    Then an SUV came in front. There were ten people in it. They abducted Devanand at knifepoint from Ibrahim's car. Following the complaint filed by his friends, the Thiruverkadu police department called Devanand's phone number. Devanand said that his brother Siranjeevi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crores from 5 people for his business. Devanand also said how the five people kidnapped him and kept him in good condition. Thiruverkadu police have formed a special force on the rap artist's kidnapping and are looking for the gang that kidnapped Devanand.

    ALSO READ: Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve ATG

    Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve

    Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching? Read critics comments RBA

    Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching? Read critics comments

    Neeyat trailer Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years (MAH)

    Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years

    Missing Titanic submarine Why Netflix is facing criticism Why documentary The Deepest Breath is in news RBA

    Missing Titanic submarine: Why Netflix is facing criticism? Why documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ is in news?

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE ATG

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE

    Recent Stories

    Google Best Phones Forever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro Watch here gcw

    Google's #BestPhonesForever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro | WATCH

    Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage with discriminatory rules for domestic help AJR

    'Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage for discriminatory rules on domestic help

    Mango recipe Easy ways to make Aam Panna at home gcw

    Mango recipe: Easy ways to make Aam Panna at home

    Ravangla to Nainital - 7 most beautiful Himalayan foothill destinations MSW

    Ravangla to Nainital - 7 most beautiful Himalayan foothill destination

    Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve ATG

    Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon