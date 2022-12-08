Who is Celine Dion? A look at the singer's best songs who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome

It is a painful moment for the ardent fans of the 54-year-old Grammy-winning iconic singer Celine Dion. Best-loved for the iconic Hollywood movie Titanic song, 'My Heart Will Go On,' the singer has been diagnosed with a rare and incurable kind of disease named, Stiff Person syndrome.

We all have grown up listening to Hollywood singing icon Celine Dion's songs. Perhaps, no one can forget the incomplete love story of Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) from the most loved movie of all time, the award-winning filmmaker, James Cameron directed Titanic (1997). The song 'My Heart Will Go On' picturized on Rose and Jack, has been sung by Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for Rohit Shetty's 'Current Laga Re', and fans are in a frenzy

Many people might not know this, but Celine Dion is a well-renowned Canadian singer and also, the best-selling French-language artist of all time. She has been known for her technically skilled and powerful vocals. Her songs have fused in an intriguing palette of genres like pop, rock, R & B, Gospel, and classical music.

Celine started her career as a singer by bringing out her maiden debut album, 'Unison' in 1990. Her album was a huge hit, which furthermore strengthened her foothold as a successful and viable English language singer through this album. She worked hard to become a globally prominent pop artist in North America and other English-speaking countries across the globe.

Her recordings since have been mainly in English and French language. But, it is true that she has also sung in Spanish, Italian, German, Latin, Japanese, and Chinese languages.

Hit songs of Celine Dion:

Some of the international number-one hit songs of Celine Dion are The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, My Heart Will Go On, and I'm Your Angel.

Interestingly, talking about global influence, Celine Dion is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her albums have had record sales of more than 200 million worldwide. Despite, her songs and albums often receiving mixed critical reception. Nonetheless, it is true that Dion is one of Hollywood pop music's most influential and successful vocalists. She has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Throughout her illustrious career spanning four decades in the Hollywood music industry, Dion has been crowned, as the Priestess of Pop.

A new development is that Celine has postponed her world tour. Because of being diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, Stiff Person syndrome. This disease causes any person suffering from the same, drastic health problem. Their muscles start getting tensed uncontrollably. The severe disease and condition makes sufferers human statues. It swiftly locks the entire body into rigid positions, making them unable to walk or talk.

Celine Dion took to her official Instagram handle a few hours back. She posted a video whereby she officially confirmed about her tour getting postponed. Her caption for the post read, "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows. ‼️ I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” - Céline."

In the Instagram video, she said, "Hello everyone, I'm sorry it's taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now." She also added, "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and its been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through." She also shared, "Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition. We now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having." Talking about the impact, Celine shared, "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes, causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way im used to. It hurts me to tell you today, this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

She talked about her team of doctors who have been helping her in recovery. Celine said, "I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and, my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle."

ALSO READ: Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

Talking about her love for singing, Celine added, "All I know is singing it’s what I’ve done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most." Opening up on missing her fans, she quipped, "I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my show, but my condition is not allowing me to give you, that right now. For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that im on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon."