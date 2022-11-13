Akshay Kumar talks about his Canadian citizenship, Indian Passport and more

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar claims the COVID-19 Pandemic caused a delay in receiving his Indian Passport but that he will soon do so. In a recent event, Akshay opened up about his Canadian citizenship, who often trolled for the same.

Akshay Kumar has frequently faced criticism for having a Canadian passport and has been referred to as "Canada Kumar" on social media. Once again discussing the same, the actor revealed that the Covid-19 epidemic had held down the process of getting him an Indian passport, which he had requested for in 2019. The actor said that just because he holds a Canadian passport, that doesn't make him any less Indian.

The actor stated, "Having a Canadian passport doesn't indicate that I am any less of an Indian," during the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. I identify strongly as Indian. I have been here for the past nine years, or so I would say, ever since I obtained my passport, but I don't want to delve into the specifics of what transpired. My movies weren't performing well at all. Yes, I had stated in 2019 that I had applied for it (an Indian passport), but everything had to be put on hold for 2-2.5 years due to the epidemic. The Ram Setu actor also revealed that he will receive his Indian Passport soon.

Even though he holds Canadian citizenship, he indicated earlier this year in a conversation with Lallantop that he pays taxes in India. He continued by stating that he is an Indian and always will be. Additionally, he disclosed that because his films were failing, he thought about moving overseas. He remarked, "My films weren't successful a few years ago.

He added that I decided that I should definitely relocate abroad and work there because about 14–15 of my films had failed. "Many individuals relocate to Canada for employment, yet they are still Indians. I also reasoned that I should take action if fate is not on my side in this situation. I went there, filled out an application, and was granted citizenship," he said.

The actor's career is presently in a slump as a result of back-to-back mediocre performances. His latest film Ram Setu, received mixed reviews from critics and performed poorly at the Indian box office. He will soon be working on the official remakes of the famous Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and the Malayalam smash Driving License, renamed Selfiee. Additionally, he will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming action movie An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.