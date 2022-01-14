Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on

In the viral video, we can see Telugu star Chiranjeevi cooking dosas with his nephew Varun Tej Konidela on Bhogi.

It is family time at the Konidela's house. On Bhogi, actor Varun Tej Konidela is seen spending time with his loved ones. The actor just shared some insides of his family Bhogi celebration where we can see superstar Chiranjeevi, who is his uncle preparing dosas for the whole family. Varun and Chiranjeevi, both the stars, are seen making yummy dosas for each family member sitting on the lawn outside their house. In the video, we can see some stills from the festive evening was captioned, “Dosa making 101 with boss!@chiranjeevikonidela.”

The Konidela clan sat together on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival. Varun Tej and his family are seen gathered around the fire in one of the pictures. Varun is very active on social media keeps on sharing his life with fans and followers through his post on Instagram.



Varun has recently shared the poster from his upcoming sports drama titled Ghani. The movie is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film Ghani features Varun Tej will play a kickboxer named Ghani.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra playing pivotal roles. Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company produce Ghani. The movie will hit the silver screen on March 18.

The song titled Kodthe will feature Tamannaah Bhatia and will be out on Sankranthi (January 15) at 11:08 AM. Sharing a poster of Kodthe, Tamannaah announced the news on her Twitter account.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he will be seen in Koratala Siva’s social drama Acharya featuring Ram Charan. The movie is out on February 04.