Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

    Hollywood actors Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a romantic moment at the Golden Globe Awards 2024. A video posted on the X captures a heartwarming moment as the couple sit side by side and share a kiss.

    Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024 RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    At the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking the show. During a commercial break, the pair was captured on camera kissing. Backstage, the couple was spotted holding hands, obviously immersed in one other's company as they made their way to their seats.

    A lovely moment is captured in a video broadcast on X (previously Twitter) as the pair sits side by side, deeply engrossed in one other's presence. Timothée softly surprises Kylie with a chaste kiss on the lips during their talk, while Kylie, clearly embarrassed, playfully runs her hand up Timothée's jacket.

    Also Read: Golden Globe Red Carpet 2024: Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift; celebrities arrive in style

    At the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking the show. During a commercial break, the pair was captured on camera kissing. Backstage, the couple was spotted holding hands, obviously immersed in one other's company as they made their way to their seats. A lovely moment is captured in a video broadcast on X (previously Twitter) as the pair sits side by side, deeply engrossed in one other's presence. Timothée softly surprises Kylie with a chaste kiss on the lips during their talk, while Kylie, clearly embarrassed, playfully runs her hand up Timothée's jacket. Timothée shines in a beautiful black sequin suit in the video, while Kylie dazzles in a sheer black lace body-fitted gown that emanates classic elegance.

    Their appearance follows a report from a US Weekly source: “Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée, and they have been spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season. Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything.” Timothée is nominated for Best Comedy/Musical Actor for his outstanding portrayal in Wonka as a younger version of Roald Dahl's renowned character Willy Wonka. Along with Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Matt Damon (Air), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), and Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid), he has been nominated.

    Also Read: Did Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap attempt suicide? Here’s what he said

    Timothee and Jenner were originally linked in April 2023, but they made their public debut as a relationship in early September when they were caught kissing during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. They've been spotted together at several prominent events since then, including a New York Fashion Week dinner, a visit to the 2023 US Open men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, and an afterparty for Saturday Night Live following Timothee's hosting stint in November. Last month, the Dune star attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party.

     

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins big; Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. bag awards ATG

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor; Read

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer- Barbie- Cillian Murphy- Margot Robbie ATG

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more RBA

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rajasthan native booked for creating fake social media accounts in name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Kerala: Rajasthan native booked for creating fake social media accounts in name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala's financial crisis deepens as Centre slashes borrowing limit anr

    Kerala's financial crisis deepens as Centre slashes borrowing limit

    Happy Birthday Yash: 7 best films of KGF star RBA

    Happy Birthday Yash: 7 best films of KGF star

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC vkp

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon