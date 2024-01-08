Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

Hollywood actors Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a romantic moment at the Golden Globe Awards 2024. A video posted on the X captures a heartwarming moment as the couple sit side by side and share a kiss.

TIMOTHEE AND KYLIE KISSING ON THE GOLDEN GLOBES BREAK THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/qsP4SKAtHV — jei (@lxvlttrs) January 8, 2024

At the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking the show. During a commercial break, the pair was captured on camera kissing. Backstage, the couple was spotted holding hands, obviously immersed in one other's company as they made their way to their seats. A lovely moment is captured in a video broadcast on X (previously Twitter) as the pair sits side by side, deeply engrossed in one other's presence. Timothée softly surprises Kylie with a chaste kiss on the lips during their talk, while Kylie, clearly embarrassed, playfully runs her hand up Timothée's jacket. Timothée shines in a beautiful black sequin suit in the video, while Kylie dazzles in a sheer black lace body-fitted gown that emanates classic elegance.

Their appearance follows a report from a US Weekly source: “Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée, and they have been spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season. Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything.” Timothée is nominated for Best Comedy/Musical Actor for his outstanding portrayal in Wonka as a younger version of Roald Dahl's renowned character Willy Wonka. Along with Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Matt Damon (Air), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), and Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid), he has been nominated.

Timothee and Jenner were originally linked in April 2023, but they made their public debut as a relationship in early September when they were caught kissing during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. They've been spotted together at several prominent events since then, including a New York Fashion Week dinner, a visit to the 2023 US Open men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, and an afterparty for Saturday Night Live following Timothee's hosting stint in November. Last month, the Dune star attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party.