Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

Following the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan filming, Salman Khan is spotted in a lungi, showing off his chiselled abs. The actor's videos and pictures are becoming quite popular on social media.

One of the most well-liked celebrities in the business is Salman Khan. He makes news every time he goes out because of his charm and swag. Currently, the actor is preoccupied with shooting his much-anticipated movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. And his admirers can't wait to see the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in action. The 56-year-old actor was spotted outside the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set in the most recent update, and his outfit has lit up the internet.

Salman Khan and his Z+ security guards were seen on camera outside the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' sets late on Wednesday night by Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani. The actor was wearing a black lungi and a black vest as he walked towards his automobile. The internet has gone wild over this news. After seeing his shoulder muscles, several of his admirers are in a frenzy.

Several fans posted heart and fire emoticons on the post as they loved the actor’s ‘lungi look.’

Good news recently arrived for Salman Khan's supporters. The actor will soon be featured in his own documentary series, according to a report. The Wiz films global content production company will produce the docuseries, which will be co-directed by Sabreena Sarkari and Viraf Sarkari. Iluia Vuntur, who is one of the actor's closest friends, will reportedly host a number of behind-the-scenes videos that will be released as part of the series.

The documentary will go into the actor's biography, superstardom, professional relationships, and controversy. His friends, family, co-stars, directors, producers, and other media figures will all provide narration to the film. Wiz Films, Applause Entertainment, and Salman Khan will co-produce Beyond the Star.

Salman Khan will feature in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan. In addition, the actor is getting ready for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Maneesh Sharma is the director, and the movie is scheduled for release in November 2023. Along with Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill, Salman will also appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is made by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji. The date of release is set for April 21, 2023.



