Vikram Gokhale passes away: 7 facts you need to know

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a prolonged illness. He is well-known for his performances in Hindi films, television, and Marathi theatre. Here is all you need to know about him.

The veteran actor and stage performer Vikram Gokhale is undergoing treatment and is still in critical condition. Vikram Gokhale passed away at 77 after a prolonged illness. The senior actor, best known for his illustrious filmography in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was hospitalised in Pune for the last 15 days.

Who is Vikram Gokhale? Indian actor Vikram Gokhale is well-known for his performances in Hindi films, television, and Marathi theatre. He is the son of the actor Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi film and theatre performer. The last time we saw the actor on screen was in the Marathi movie Godavari. He also appeared in the film Nikamma earlier this year with Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Vikram Gokhale's early life and family: Gokhale was born on November 14, 1945, in Mumbai, and as of 2022, he is 77 years old. Kamlabai Gokhale, his grandmother, was the first female child actor in the Indian film industry, while his great-grandmother Durgabai Kamat was the first female actor on the Indian screen. Vikram Gokhale is married to Vrushali Gokhale. The veteran actor reportedly has two kids.

Vikram Gokhale's career: Parwana, a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, served as Vikram Gokhale's feature film debut in 1971. Following this, he acted in numerous Hindi and Marathi films and has continued to do so. Some of his most recognised movies were Ageneepath alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Hum Dil De chuke Sanam, Hichki, Aiyaari, Mission Mangal, Bang Bang etc. He was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Anumati, a Marathi movie.

Vikram Gokhale's net worth: Although there is no official confirmation for the same, as cited by some news reports, the total net worth of Vikram Gokhale is assumed to be around $1-5 Million.

Vikram Gokhale's bond with Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan helped Vikram Gokhale in his starting days in Bollywood. Later during the late 1990s, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a letter addressing the issue when Gokhale was having a financial crisis and was having a tough time finding accommodation in Mumbai to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi. The duo shared a strong friendship for over 55 years.

The National Film Award and directorial debut: The veteran actor made his long-awaited directorial debut with Aaghaat, a Marathi film, in 2010.

Sangeet Natak Academy Award winner: In 2011, Vikram Gokhale was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Academy Award, the most incredible honour dedicated to theatre artists in the country, for his contribution to the Marathi theatre.

