Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL

During their New Year's celebration in Goa, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen kissing and holding one another. Recently, the two were seen at the airport, and the Gully Boy star also paid a visit to Tamannaah's home on her birthday, December 21.

The year has only just begun, yet so many shocks are coming out of Bollywood. The most recent addition to the list is Darlings star Vijay Varma and Bahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia's possible romantic connection, especially after recent viral footage of the two actors supposedly kissing in Goa as they welcome 2023.

Only a few days ago, the two were sighted at the airport, and the Gully Boy star also paid a visit to Tamannaah's home on her birthday, December 21.

As the camera pans to capture people ringing in 2023 and firecrackers bursting in the night sky in a video that has gone viral on social media, it gets a quick view of the suspected pair hugging each other close and kissing each other amid shouts and chants of Happy New Year.

The actor wore a white shirt for the event, while the Babli Bouncer actress wore a funny pink ensemble. Although Vijay Varma and Tamannaah did not reveal the frame for their Instagram Stories, once the video became viral, netizens did the two and two together.

Although Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have yet to make their relationship public, their recent outings and public appearances give us some hints.

"Such a random couple, but I'm liking it and I don't even know why", a fan commented. "Wow, out of the blue. Two lovely people!" "Actually, this made me respect Tamannah a lot more! She is going out with a non nepo, no background upcoming actor. Shows that she at least isn’t opportunistic gold digger or motivated by the wrong reasons to date as opposed to so many others." "From lust story to love story". "I really really like them together! They just make sense somehow and look super cute 👌🏼 Hope things work out for them".

On the professional front, Vijay Varma's performance as Hamza in Alia Bhatt's Darlings was well-welcomed by the public. And now, the actor is going to put his acting abilities to the test in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, in which he will co-star with Kareena Kapoor.

In addition, the actor will appear in the third season of the cult crime series Mirzapur and another OTT series, Dahaad. Tamannaah will have a busy 2023 with the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan, and the Malayalam film Bandra.

