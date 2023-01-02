Phone Bhoot on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix? Where and when to watch Katrina Kaif's film

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday (January 2). The eerie comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Excel Entertainment, which Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani own.

The film is a delightful ride, and the major actors have stated that it is a family-friendly picture that children can enjoy as well. If you intend to watch the film on OTT, here is all you need to know.

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When and Where to watch

Phone Bhoot will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning January 2, 2023. Prime Video announced the date on its official Twitter feed on Sunday. "Look who's here to greet you with a happy (spooky) new year. January 2, #PhoneBhootOnPrime "said the streamer. Siddhanth and Ishaan may be seen in the trailer announcing the digital release of their flick.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie features Katrina Kaif as Ragini, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Major, Ishaan Khatter as Gullu, Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht and Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the supporting cast.

"Phone Bhoot," directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, stars Kaif as a ghost, with Chaturvedi and Ishaan portraying ghostbusters.

Viewers may watch Phone Bhoot online at a little fee of Rs 199. At a later point, all Prime Video customers will be able to view the movie on the app for free, but not right now.

About Phone Bhoot:

Phone Bhoot is about a ghost named Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who seeks a business idea from two clumsy ghostbusters played by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their intentions, however, go awry when the frightening ghost discloses her plan. Phone Bhoot was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It was produced by Excel Entertainment, which Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar lead. On November 4, it was released in theatres.