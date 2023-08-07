Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court

    The controversy surrounding the Kerala State Film Awards this year began when Vinayan claimed that Ranjith misused his authority as academy chairman to persuade the jury not to consider his film "Pathonpatham Noottandu" for the awards.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    A case challenging the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 has been filed in the high court amid the present row surrounding filmmaker Vinayan's accusations against Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. Lijeesh Mullezhath, the director of "Aakaashathinu Thazhe," is the petitioner. The petition has added Ranjith and the director Nemam Pushparaj as counter-witnesses. 

    According to Vinayan, Ranjith intervened against awarding his film and there was nepotism and interference by the academy chairman in the selection of awards. The plea, therefore, urged that the awards should be cancelled as evidence is out in the public domain. The High Court is likely to consider the plea tomorrow.

    Additionally, as evidence for his claims, he made public audio excerpts of the jury members Jensy Gregory and Nemom Pushparaj discussing Ranjith in relation to the awards. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also instructed the Department of Cultural Affairs to look into the situation in response to Vinayan's complaint. 

