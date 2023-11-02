Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos)

    The well-known billionaire Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya, revealed the news of his engagement on Instagram. He posted several photos of himself proposing to his fiancée while decked up in Halloween attire on Instagram.

    The businessman Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha, announced his engagement to girlfriend Jasmine on Instagram. He included a few photos of the two of them dressed in themed costumes for Halloween in his post. In the caption, he wrote, ''Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa.

    In the first image, Sidhartha is seen bending down to ask his fiancée to marry him while dressed in Halloween-themed attire. In the second, Jasmine's finger is adorned with a ring, and the couple is engaged. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Netizen reacts  
    Netizens began posting comments and reactions to the announcement shortly after Sidhartha uploaded the photo on Instagram on Wednesday. "Congratulations," said Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif in response to the post.

    Actress Evelyn Sharma wrote, ''Awwww congratulations Sid.'' Other celebrities, who congratulated the couple include Suzzane Khan, Anusha Dandekar, and Sophie Choudry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Apart from her, the internet was divided while reacting to the post. While some congratulated Sid and his girlfriend for the special news, a section of people took a jibe at the engaged couple. 

    One user wrote, ''All the best sid. Next time you are in India - let’s go play some cricket.'' Another user wrote, ''Elated. Cannot be more happy for you Siddy and Jasmine.'' A third user commented, ''over the moon for you guys.''

    Who is Sidhartha Mallya?
    Siddharth Mallya is also a model. His father, Vijay Mallya, was the previous chairman of the Indian conglomerate UB Group, which is mostly involved in the beverage industry. You can only listen to the newest music on JioSaavn.com. Born in Los Angeles, California, Sidhartha grew up in the United Arab Emirates and London. After completing his education at Queen Mary University of London and Wellington College, he went to the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

    Also Read: Dunki: 5 reasons to watch Shah Rukh, Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal's film

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sidhartha started her career as an actor and model after completing her studies at a theatre school. He has made appearances in several TV series and films, including as the sex comedy Brahman Naman. In addition, he managed Guinness' marketing and presented a web video programme.

    His alleged relationships with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Frieda Pinta have also made him headlines in the past. 


     

