    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    The popular Hindi reality show 'Boss Boss 17' is full of drama and fights. Not even two weeks since the show started, one contestant is already irritated and wants to quit. The makers of the show released a video where Mannara Chopra is seen breaking down and crying uncontrollably. Mannara was seen crying while sitting outside Bigg Boss's 'Dimaag' house. While the other housemates tried to console her, Mannara expressed her intention to leave the show. "Bigg Boss, I want to come in the confession room and I want to exit the show," she blurted out.

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Who fought with Mannara Chopra?

    Mannara and Khanzaadi alias Firoza Khan indulged in a verbal fight and later she was also seen arguing with Munawar Faruqui. People quickly realized that she was unhappy because of Khanzaadi.

    Mannara Chopra's fight with Khanzaadi

    Mannara Chopra has opted to leave Bigg Boss 17, according to a new Bigg Boss 17 video. Will Mannara Chopra exit Bigg Boss 17? This has been everyone's question since the promo debuted on Wednesday's (November 1) broadcast. 

    About Mannara Chopra

    Mannara is the cousin of Bollywood actresses Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra. Mannara's mother is a jewelry designer and the sister of Parineeti and Priyanka's fathers. Mannara has a younger sister named Mitali, as well as a lawyer father. She has appeared in films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. 

    'Bigg Boss 17'

    The 'Bigg Boss 17' house has well-known celebrities from the television as well as the internet world. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya are part of this season. Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel have joined Salman Khan's show as wild-card contenders.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
