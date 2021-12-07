  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat to fulfil mom-in-law’s wish; will be seen as a typical Punjabi bride

    Katrina Kaif has grown closer to her would-be mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The bride-to-be has already begun her journey of being the perfect bahu, and for this, she has decided to dress like a typical Punjabi bride.

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding Kat to fulfil mom in law wish will be seen as a typical Punjabi bride drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, December 09. As their wedding approached and the functions would kick-start from the evening with the Sangeet ceremony as the first function, we bring you the latest update on their wedding.

    It is a rather known fact that Vicky Kaushal is an absolute Punjabi at heart. Born to Shyam and Veena Kaushal, Vicky’s a complete Punjabi Munda. And now, his wife-to-be is also trying her best to incorporate the Punjabiness in her as well.

    There have been reports that Katrina Kaif is undergoing Punjabi classes for which she has hired a personal tutor to teach her the language. And now, there are reports that Katrina Kaif will be decked up as a traditional Punjabi bride for the wedding. Well, Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal had a wish to see her daughter-in-law (bahu) in a complete Punjabi avatar. And how could this little wish of hers have not been fulfilled by Katrina Kaif?

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random Covid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare?

    Therefore, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif will be arriving at the mandap as a traditional Punjabi bahu. Vicky Kaushal’s mother, like any other mother, had a vision for her daughter-in-law, which Katrina Kaif had happily obliged to. The saas-bahu Jodi has been through a few pictures after which Katrina Kaif’ wedding attire was finalised. She will be wearing a red-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga.

    Meanwhile, the guests have started to pour in for the wedding at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The wedding festivity will begin from today evening, starting with the Sangeet Ceremony. It is expected that Punjabi singer, Gurdas Maan, will be performing live at their ceremony. He had also performed for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding ceremony. There are also reports that Katrina Kaif will be performing a dance for Vicky Kaushal on her popular song ‘Teri Ore’ from Singh is King.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding functions start; guests started coming

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
