Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat and Vicky to head to Maldives for their honeymoon

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will marry each other on Thursday, December 09 in Rajasthan. Soon after their wedding, the couple will reportedly leave for the Maldives for their honeymoon, before resuming work for their upcoming films.

Many may have thought that with the Covid-19 scare on the rise again because of its new variant that has recently been found in India, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may skip their honeymoon. But wait! There are reports that their honeymoon is still on the cards. If reports are to be believed, the couple is expected to take a flight to the Maldives soon after their marriage. The island nation, Maldives, has reportedly been chosen as the destination for their honeymoon.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have got the entire media of the nation on their toes with their hush-hush wedding affair. Even though the couple has not let out any official word on their relationship or marriage, there have constantly been updates about their wedding – from the theme for every function to their guest list, exotic food menu and more. Theirs is a fairytale wedding that is taking place in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Earlier, as per reports, the actors were to not go on a honeymoon since they were already running on a tight schedule because of their upcoming films – Vicky’s ‘Sam Manekshaw’ and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ – that they have to resume after their wedding festivities. However, fresh reports say that the two will be taking out some time and will leave for their honeymoon. Before Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif head for their honeymoon to the Maldives, there are reports that the couple will be throwing a big reception for their friends from the film industry at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.

Meanwhile, the couple will be hosting their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening which will be held at the 14th-century Fort, Six Senses Fort Barwara. While Punjabi singer Gurudas Maan is expected to perform live at the ceremony today evening, reports also suggest that none of the songs picturized on actor Ranbir Kapoor, an ex-love interest of Katrina Kaif, will not be played at any of the wedding festivities.

