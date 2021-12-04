Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to follow these 04 rules MANDATORILY for the wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have invited only a few selected guests to their rumoured wedding. The event management company that has been given the contract for the wedding has made some guidelines for the guests which they will mandatorily have to follow, otherwise, they would not be allowed to attend any function.

Vicky Kaushal will reportedly marry his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, after four days in a lavish wedding. According to the reports, Katrina Kaif was to do a court marriage with Vicky Kaushal on Friday after which they would have a traditional wedding in Rajasthan. However, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have decided to keep their marriage away from the media. All the wedding preparations are almost complete, and the couple has invited only a select few for their big day.

The event management company that has been given the contract for the wedding has made some guidelines for the guests. These norms are to be followed mandatorily, failing which these guests would not be allowed to attend the wedding. Let’s take a look at the guidelines:

Guests will have to put a special sticker on the car: If a guest will come to the wedding in their personal car, then he will first have to put a special sticker made for the wedding from the event management company. Entry at the Wedding Venue - Six Senses Barwara Fort will be available only if the car has a particular sticker on it. There will be tight security in the entire area before the wedding. In such a situation, only those vehicles will get entry, which will have a special sticker.

Every guest will have to show a negative RT-PCR report: Every single guest attending the wedding festivities will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them. A lot of caution is already being taken regarding the spread of the Omicron virus, the new variant of Covid-19, around the world. In such a situation, without the RT-PCR report, no guest will be allowed to attend the wedding.

Double dose of vaccine is a MUST: Along with the RT-PCR report, every person coming for the big fat Indian wedding should be fully vaccinated. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed for the wedding celebration. The guests will have to mail their vaccination certificates to the event management company in advance. In case if someone fails to do so, they will have to present a hard copy of their certificate at the time of their arrival.

Guests to sign Non-Disclosure Agreement: According to reports, some new rules have been made for the guests attending the wedding. It suggests that guests will have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), barring the guests from clicking any photos, making any videos or sharing them on social media too. The agreement has reportedly asked guests to not share details of the wedding venue or carry their phones with them.

