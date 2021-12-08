Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card LEAKED; fans call it classy, elegant

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot in a big, fat Indian Punjabi wedding at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding is going under very tight security around the venue; in fact, the guests going to the marriage have been relatively tight-lipped and do not speak about any details.

Last night, the couple enjoyed their sangeet and cocktail party. Many hit Bollywood songs were played from Katrina's films, some popular Punjabi folk music and more filled the air. Today, Katrina and Vicky's Mehendi ceremony would be unusual since both sides of the family will be present. It is said that the Mehendi ceremony that will start early evening and go into the sunset.

A few hours ago, the wedding card got leaked on social media. A fan club of Katrina Kaif has posted a picture of the wedding card, which is made on a white sheet with gold-tone. Many social media users called it classy and tastefully. The couple kept news of their marriage very private and no official announcement has been made from them so far.

However, the administration of Sawai Madhopur has seen put water on the roads so that the dust settles down and have given some strict vigilance as even the locals are very keen to see the bride and groom. Guests and the resort management have to guarantee that everyone strictly follows all COVID-19 rules. Some Bollywood celebs are already at the resort-like Gurdas Mann, Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi etc.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat and Vicky to head to Maldives for their honeymoon

Also read: Salman Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan's wedding