    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

    Vikram Gokhale, known for his appearance in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is no more. The veteran actor passed away on November 26. His last rites will be performed in Pune on Saturday evening.
     

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82 gcw
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Vikram Gokhale, a seasoned actor in both cinema and television, has passed away on Saturday. He was well-known for his appearances in movies like "Bhool Bhulaiya" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", was admitted to the hospital. Following health issues, the actor was taken to a private hospital in Pune.

    The actor had been admitted to the hospital for several days and was undergoing treatment following a multiple organ failure earlier this month. According to a family friend, his last rites will be performed in Pune on Saturday evening.

    The actor made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Vikram Gokhale was well-known for his on-screen performances in movies like Khuda Gawah, Agneepath, and the Amitabh Bachchan-starring Parwana. He has contributed to a number of well-known television programmes, including Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni, and Indradhanush.

    After spending some time in regional cinema, Gokhale, the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, made his directorial debut in 2010 with the movie Aaghaat.

    The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. In 2010, the actor received the National Award for Best Actor. He received it for the Marathi movie Anumati. He was spotted in Nikamma earlier this year. The movie, which was released in June, had Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani in the key roles. The movie performed poorly both in terms of reviews and box office receipts. His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

    Vikram Gokhale was also a social activist. His family's charitable foundation provides financial support for disabled soldiers, Children of lepers, and education of orphan children.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
