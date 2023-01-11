Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vamika turns 2: Virat, Anushka share adorable pictures of daughter on 2nd birthday; pen touching note

    Real-life Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, is celebrating her 2nd birthday today.

    Vamika turns 2: Virat, Anushka share adorable pictures of daughter on 2nd birthday; pen touching note
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    It is a joyous occasion today. The most loved bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika celebrates her second birthday today. Making this occasion more special, the bollywood diva Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle. She has posted adorable and never seen before pictures of daughter Vamika on her handle. She has shared a cute picture with their baby girl Vamika on Instagram. 

    Anushka Sharma is active on social media. She is constantly connected and in touch with her vast fandom. She keps on giving them sweet surpises by dropping pictures with husband Virat, her friends and daughter Vamika as well.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are bollywood film industry's most loved and influential power couples. They have a huge fan following on Instagram. Any picture posted by the duo or either of them, goes viral on Instagram and twitter in few minutes and hours. So definitely, the #Virushka fandom got excited by looking at the pictures that their favorite couple posted on social media. They often leave hearts, heart eye emojis in comments and shower their love on the couple.

    Anushka and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika is celebrating her second birthday today. On this sweet occasion, the actress dropped an unseen picture with her daughter Vamika. Fans are always curious to see Vamika pictures. The couple often dodges putting their daughter's images on social media to protect her from the paparazzi and media glare. They don't even step out with her in the city to avoid the paparazzi.

    In the picture, Anushka is holding little Vamika in her arms. The birthday girl, Vamika, is giving her mommy, Anushka Sharma, a bunch of cute and sloppy kisses on the cheek. Anushka is to be thoroughly enjoying the moment. The mother-daughter duo are donning winter outfits. It looks like the picture is from one of their vacays. Along with this newly unseen picture, Anushka wrote, "Two years ago, my heart grew wide open."

    Virat also shared an unseen picture with his angel. In the photograph, fans can see him lying on lush green grass while Vamika rests her head on his chest. The pic is simply unmissable with all things cute. Along with the picture, daddy cool Virat Kohli's caption read, "My heartbeat is 2."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
