    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know

    According to reports, the late director Yash Chopra's home and Urvashi Rautela's new residence in Juhu share a wall and are both valued hundreds of crores.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    One of the most popular online superstars is the Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. She has been establishing a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry with her performances in international media and her expansion into regional films. According to sources, she relocated to a structure near to the late director Yash Chopra's home, which is said to be worth 190 crore. According to rumours, the actor's new home is a four-story bungalow with opulent amenities.

    According to a report by a leading media outlet, Urvashi's new house has a magnificent garden, a private gym, and a sizable backyard. She has a shared wall with the well-known Chopra mansion, which was formerly occupied by Pamela Chopra, the late wife of Yash Chopra, who passed away earlier this year. According to reports, Urvashi moved into her new home around three months ago without making much of a fuss about her investment. She may have rented the home, but the exact nature of her purchase is still a mystery. Her new bungalow's name is also a secret.

    PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Urvashi Rautela will co-star with Ram Pothineni in a pan-Indian movie. She will co-star with Randeep Hooda in the movie "Inspector Avinash." The actress will make her Hollywood debut in Michele Morrone, a Netflix original series. She will also star in the multilingual thriller "Black Rose," which is based on William Shakespeare's book "The Merchant of Venice," in addition to the Hindi version of "Thiruttu Payale 2."

