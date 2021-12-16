  • Facebook
    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out

    Tom Holland has been in a steady relationship with Zendaya. Did you know that he had a crush on a popular woman before he met Zendaya? Read to know complete details about the same.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
    Tom Holland has revealed that he has been dating co-star Zendaya for four years and has said that their relationship is going stronger, But did you know that the actor had a crush on another star before he dated Zendaya. During an interview with W Magazine, Tom revealed that his very first celebrity crush was Harry Potter star, Emma Watson.  The actor recalled an extraordinary moment he had with Emma and also had revealed the reason for being attracted towards her. The actor had said that, "My first celebrity crush would have been Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when she wears that pink dress. I remember when I saw that film that was mind-blowing for me."

    A lot of fans had grown up watching Harry Potter franchise and had got the logic behind Emma being the crush of Tom. When Harry Potter was doing extremely well, many fans had got butterflies seeing Emma's entrance down the stairs for the Yule Ball.  A few hours ago Tom's beloved Zendaya had taken to her social media feed to write an appreciation post for Tom on social media. She had addressed him as, "My Spider-Man" and had posted a photo from the dets of the movie wghile doing stunt and had also posted a childhood photoo, where he was seen wearing the Spider-Man costume. Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    It is interesting to note that for the first time Zendaya spoke about Tom in length. Previously she had even blushed about working with him and had once revealed that he has been a perfectionist. "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man", she had told in an interview with InStyle. When Zendaya had appeared on the  Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she had said that  Tom Holland was her favourite Spider-Man as compared to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ‘Spider Monday’ ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)


     

