Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat'

    Two men hid inside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat makeup room for over eight hours before being caught. They broke into Mannat at 3 am.

    They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's most popular actors. The celebrity has a big fan base, and every time he comes to speak to them outside Mannat, his supporters go berserk. Recently, the actor made news after two guys were caught trespassing in his sea-facing bungalow Mannat. 

    They allegedly hoped to catch a peek of the Pathaan star. According to the most recent information, the two guys hid inside SRK's makeup area for about eight hours before being caught.

    Nevertheless, before turning the trespassers over to authorities, Mannat staff members treated them for minor injuries sustained while scaling the house's exterior walls.

    Also Read: Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this

    Who are the two persons who trespassed on Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat 
    According to news reports, the two men have been identified as Shail Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, who claim to be from Bharuch in Gujarat. They claimed to have travelled from Bharuch to meet Shah Rukh. The security guards apprehended the pair and turned them over to the police. A trespassing and other pertinent charges complaint has been filed against them under the Indian Criminal Code.

    According to the police, they slipped inside Mannat and waited for SRK for 8 hours. They broke into the property at 3 a.m. and were apprehended around 10.30 am. the next day. Colleen D'Souza, Mannat's manager, told police in her statement that the security officer phoned her at 11 am. on February 2 to tell her about the two males.

    They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat' RBA

    According to the FIR, Satish, a cleaning employee, apprehended the trespassers. They accessed the home by scaling its outside wall, according to Mumbai Police. They allegedly received injuries as they leapt the wall. Before handing them over to the authorities, SRK's crew administered first aid.

    Also Read: Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

    Work Front
    Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of Pathaan, which was released in January of this year. The film has exceeded the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal parts. Following that, SRK will appear in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He's also working on Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Hamsa Nandini, Telugu actress shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day RBA

    Who is Hamsa Nandini, Telugu actress shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to hit his staff boys,' claims his brother Shamas; audio clip goes viral RBA

    'Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to hit his staff boys,' claims his brother Shamas; audio clip goes viral

    Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this RBA

    Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details RBA

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO) RBA

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download - adt

    TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download

    Manish Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj AJR

    'Manish Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

    Jama Masjid in Srinagar locked up, Shab-e-Barat prayers blocked? J&K Police deny claim

    Jama Masjid in Srinagar locked up, Shab-e-Barat prayers blocked? J&K Police deny claim

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams - adt

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

    World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality AJR

    'World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon