'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat'

Two men hid inside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat makeup room for over eight hours before being caught. They broke into Mannat at 3 am.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's most popular actors. The celebrity has a big fan base, and every time he comes to speak to them outside Mannat, his supporters go berserk. Recently, the actor made news after two guys were caught trespassing in his sea-facing bungalow Mannat.

They allegedly hoped to catch a peek of the Pathaan star. According to the most recent information, the two guys hid inside SRK's makeup area for about eight hours before being caught.

Nevertheless, before turning the trespassers over to authorities, Mannat staff members treated them for minor injuries sustained while scaling the house's exterior walls.

Who are the two persons who trespassed on Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

According to news reports, the two men have been identified as Shail Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, who claim to be from Bharuch in Gujarat. They claimed to have travelled from Bharuch to meet Shah Rukh. The security guards apprehended the pair and turned them over to the police. A trespassing and other pertinent charges complaint has been filed against them under the Indian Criminal Code.

According to the police, they slipped inside Mannat and waited for SRK for 8 hours. They broke into the property at 3 a.m. and were apprehended around 10.30 am. the next day. Colleen D'Souza, Mannat's manager, told police in her statement that the security officer phoned her at 11 am. on February 2 to tell her about the two males.

According to the FIR, Satish, a cleaning employee, apprehended the trespassers. They accessed the home by scaling its outside wall, according to Mumbai Police. They allegedly received injuries as they leapt the wall. Before handing them over to the authorities, SRK's crew administered first aid.

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of Pathaan, which was released in January of this year. The film has exceeded the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal parts. Following that, SRK will appear in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He's also working on Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.