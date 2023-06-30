The Night Manager 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and others amp up fashion element

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It was a night filled with the best of stars from the bollywood industry as the critically acclaimed and audiences' favourite hit series, The Night Manager season 2 screening, happened in Mumbai. A glance at Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and others who elevated the fashion element in their trendsetting outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    After much wait, the critically and audience favourite series, The Night Manager season 2, screening event happened in Mumbai. It was indeed a starry event. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor looked dapper in their attire. But Disha Patani's casual and comfy look was a winner.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing in a white full-sleeved t-shirt and black pants at The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi at The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai in an all-black outfit as he posed for the paps and the iconic bollywood star looked dashing.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked stunning and won hearts in her grey stringed top and Calvin Klein black jeans with brown leather boots at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani was snapped by the paparazzi with Aditya Roy Kapur at The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai in a grey string top and black jeans with brown boots as she posed for the paps with Aditya who wore a white full-sleeved t-shirt and black pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala was snapped by the paparazzi at The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai in a rose pink coloured strapless dress as she posed for the paps with Anil Kapoor.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani's comfy look as she donned a grey string top and black Calvin Klein jeans with brown boots at the screening event looked stunning and is a must-have for girls in their wardrobe.

