    "The Kerala Story" star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on "Periodic Table"; watch video here

    Adah Sharma is seen innocently reciting a “periodic Table” song by Tom Lehrer. Actress has taken everyone by surprise by singing a song so accurately without missing a word-- By Anushri Bokade
     

    First Published May 25, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    A video of Adah Sharma has gone viral on Instagram where she very innocently sings a song on periodic table.  She is seen having fun and sharing a song as a trick to remember periodic table. She showed her extraordinary talent by reciting Tom Lehrer’s “The Elements”. All of her fans are taken aback by the sheer skill and intellect of the talented actress who recently starred in “The Kerala Story”. 
    She very affectionately starts by saying “abhi main suna rahi hu to sab log sikh lo”, and goes on to sing a song and at last finished the song by shyly bowing down. At the end she remarked that it just felt like as if she is in school. 

    Adah Sharma has been making headlines recently as she starred in the film “The Kerala Story” which is mired in controversy. “The Kerala Story” has seen notable commercial success, grossing close to 200 crore. Actress Adah Sharma had posted a lovely message on her Instagram after feeling overwhelmed by this accomplishment. "Congratulations to the Indian public!" she wrote.  I'd want to congratulate everyone who held hoardings, created artwork, posted videos, spread the news, and travelled across states. I appreciate you including me in the triumph of your film, "The Kerala Story," which is a huge box office success.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Many big celebrities from South India as well as Bollywood had mixed reactions about the movie. Anurag Kashyap, a recent backer of the Sudipto Sen film, tweeted in support of the movie recently. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui acknowledged Anurag Kashyap’s view point, he further said that “it's wrong if a movie or book causes someone harm. We don't make films to offend viewers or their feelings.” This movie has also seen some politicisation across the political parties in all over the country (Some states has banned the movie, while some made it tax-free).

