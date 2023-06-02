The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

The Kerala Story may have done well at the box office, but Sudipto Sen's film remains controversial considering the subject matter. Only a few celebrities have spoken out about The Kerala Story. Recently, Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the film, and his response made headlines and evoked strong netizens' comments.

He went on to say that Indian film was heading in the direction of Nazi Germany. Many people were offended by Naseeruddin Shah's statement. Manoj Tiwari, a prominent Bhojpuri actor and politician, has finally responded to his comments.

Manoj Tiwari responds to Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on The Kerala Story:

Speaking to an entertainment website, Manoj Tiwari described Naseeruddin Shah as a fine actor but noted that his motives are not good. "I say this with heavy heart," Tiwari said. He goes on to add that when videos were produced of a person sitting in a shop and making comments about women, he didn't say anything. According to Manoj Tiwari, films like The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files are based on true events. He goes on to say that if Naseeruddin Shah has an issue with it, he may take it to court. "Talking is really easy. "As an Indian and as a human being, the way he has identified himself is not good," Manoj tells Aaj Tak.

Statement by Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story

Naseeruddin claims that he has yet to see The Kerala Story and has no plans to do so. He believes he has already read enough of the movie. The popularity of The Kerala Story, according to Shah, is a dangerous trend, and the industry is headed in the direction of Nazi Germany, when films celebrating Hitler's reign were created. He argues that the same thing is going on in India. Naseeruddin Shah believes a climate of hatred is in the air and expects it will dissipate soon.

Adah Sharma, meanwhile, has chastised people for propagating disinformation about The Kerala Story, labelling it a propaganda film. Sudipto Sen criticised everyone, calling the film a propaganda piece. Many individuals believe that The Kerala Story is fueling Islamophobia. Kamal Haasan labelled it a propaganda film as well.