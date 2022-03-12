Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: Full film leaked online; you can download it for free from Tamilrockers

    Tamilrockers and other torrent sites did it again. This time they leaked Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's The Kashmir Files

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 8:43 AM IST

    Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files has become the latest victim of online piracy. The film features stars like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Now you can watch the movie The Kashmir Files online and it is for free downloads.

    On March 11, it was released in theatres. The film is accessible for free download on Tamilrockers and others. Even the other release of the week, Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's Radhe Shyam has been leaked online

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on brutal and barbarian killings and rapes of innocent people based on radical religious terrorism. According to social media reviews, the video is heartbreaking to see. It tells the narrative of Kashmiri Pandits who were slaughtered and forced to flee their homeland by Islamic extremists.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files review: Netizens say 'movie is not for the faint-hearted', shows hard-hitting reality

    The exodus drama was written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Many people have been made aware of the director's endeavour to develop a film that depicts the actual image of 'Religious Terrorism' with 'The Kashmir Files.' A tale from the 1980s or 1990s demonstrating the systematic genocide of Hindus in the Kashmir valley is something every Indian citizen should be aware of.

    Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd.) who saw the film has now reviewed the film on social media. The officer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Watched the movie at the Premiere screening today Absolutely gripping and well-made movie by Vivek Agnihotri.”

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas's flm

    Many have come forward to protest Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' lack of topic understanding. With the data in hand, the filmmaker is prepared to face the consequences, but he remains open to the citizen's point of view. The incident occurred or is currently taking place. People still need to know the truth to alter society, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has justified his efforts.


     

