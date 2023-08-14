The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

Vicky Kaushal is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which he co-starred with Sara Ali Khan. The actor is back with another family-friendly film, The Great Indian Family. Manushi Chillar plays the lead in the film, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film, set in India's heartland, focuses on the upheaval that erupts within Vicky's character's family as a result of unforeseeable occurrences beyond anyone's control. The filmmakers used their Instagram account to announce the release date with a teaser and a poster for the flick.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

The filmmakers formally revealed the film's release date today, August 14, 2023, on their Instagram accounts, with a teaser titled “Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family. Milte hai on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | #BhartiPerwani”

The teaser gives us a glance as Vicky Kaushal gives us a glimpse into his wacky family. Vicky first values his family and their sentimental values. However, it appears that the actor is dealing with a variety of family issues, as he states, "Yeh hai jhooth number one kyun ki practical mein family hoti hai saanp (This is lie number one because, in reality, a family can be as tricky as a snake)."

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal ended the teaser with a warning, encouraging the audience to watch The Great Indian Family at their own risk because it could negatively influence their emotional and mental well-being. Nonetheless, he vowed that his future picture would be entertaining and exciting. Apart from the principal actors, Vicky also released the film's poster, which featured other cast members like as Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, and others. He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab se milne aayiye apne poore parivaar ke saath on 22nd September only at your nearest cinema hall! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | @khoji_gilgamesh.”

ALSO READ: Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details