Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

    Vicky Kaushal announces the release date of his upcoming family entertainer, The Great Indian Family.

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which he co-starred with Sara Ali Khan. The actor is back with another family-friendly film, The Great Indian Family. Manushi Chillar plays the lead in the film, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film, set in India's heartland, focuses on the upheaval that erupts within Vicky's character's family as a result of unforeseeable occurrences beyond anyone's control. The filmmakers used their Instagram account to announce the release date with a teaser and a poster for the flick. 

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

    The filmmakers formally revealed the film's release date today, August 14, 2023, on their Instagram accounts, with a teaser titled “Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family. Milte hai on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | #BhartiPerwani” 

    The teaser gives us a glance as Vicky Kaushal gives us a glimpse into his wacky family. Vicky first values his family and their sentimental values. However, it appears that the actor is dealing with a variety of family issues, as he states, "Yeh hai jhooth number one kyun ki practical mein family hoti hai saanp (This is lie number one because, in reality, a family can be as tricky as a snake)." 

    Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal ended the teaser with a warning, encouraging the audience to watch The Great Indian Family at their own risk because it could negatively influence their emotional and mental well-being. Nonetheless, he vowed that his future picture would be entertaining and exciting. Apart from the principal actors, Vicky also released the film's poster, which featured other cast members like as Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, and others. He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab se milne aayiye apne poore parivaar ke saath on 22nd September only at your nearest cinema hall! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | @khoji_gilgamesh.”

    ALSO READ: Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st pictures with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ADC

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friends husband ADC

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friend’s husband

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details ADC

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details

    Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day ATG EAI

    Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes" ADC

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

    Recent Stories

    Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home ADC EIA

    Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now ADC EIA

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration ATG

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration

    Cricket Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision osf

    Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision

    Sri Aurobindo Birth Anniversary: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes on Life AJR EAI

    Sri Aurobindo Birth Anniversary: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes on Life

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon