Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Elephant Whisperers’ star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent

    The Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' tribal couple, Bomman and Bellie, reportedly served director Kartiki Gonsalves with a legal notice. They have now denied this claim.

    The Elephant Whisperers star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    The famous tribal couple, Bomman and Bellie, from the Netflix's documentary The Elephant Whisperers, have made headlines after accusing the film's creators of financial abuse. It was stated that they were demanding a Rs 2 crore goodwill gesture from the Oscar-winning project's director, Kartiki Gonsalves. In an unexpected change of events, Bomman has withdrawn his declaration and denied receiving any legal notification.

    Bomman of The Elephant Whisperers denies serving legal notice on Kartiki Gonsalves
    According to previous reports, the mahout couple submitted a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, claiming they were promised a house, a vehicle, and monetary compensation for their work on the film. It further stated that despite being widely introduced as the "real heroes" of the initiative, the couple received no financial benefits. 

    Also Read: Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

    According to India Today, Bomman has now reversed his statement, claiming that he has no knowledge who delivered the court notification. "I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met," he explained. I'm not sure what occurred there. I'm not sure who sent the legal notification or who the advocate was. I don't have any supporting proof. Kartiki talked pleasantly to me and promised to assist me." When asked if he would pursue the case, he responded, "What will I do with the case?" They have pledged to assist me and have offered me this job."

    PTI reported that the pair was upset with Gonsalves, who promised them financial support and assistance with Bellie's granddaughter's education. She was apparently refusing to give them anything and dodging their calls. 

    Also Read: Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist

    In response, director Gonsalves and production firm Sikhya Entertainment issued an official statement refuting any such assertions. They stated that the goal of The Elephant Whisperers has always been to raise awareness about the importance of elephant conservation and the amazing job being done by the Forest Department and its mahouts, Bomman and Bellie. They also stated that since its publication, the documentary has had a huge impact on the community and has helped draw attention to the topic. The filmmakers denied all charges and stated, "We have a deep respect for all of the contributors to this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change."

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

    Jennifer Aniston not supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post sparks meme fest vma

    Jennifer Aniston not supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post sparks meme fest

    Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film sells more than 76,000 tickets for opening day RBA

    'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film sells more than 76,000 tickets for opening day

    OMG 2 review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center RBA

    'OMG 2' review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center

    American rapper Lizzo looses over 2 Lakh Instagram followers amid sexual harassment allegations ADC

    American rapper Lizzo looses over 2 Lakh Instagram followers amid sexual harassment allegations

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent AJR

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references anr

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references

    Football Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours osf

    Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Video Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon