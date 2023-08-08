'The Elephant Whisperers’ star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent

The famous tribal couple, Bomman and Bellie, from the Netflix's documentary The Elephant Whisperers, have made headlines after accusing the film's creators of financial abuse. It was stated that they were demanding a Rs 2 crore goodwill gesture from the Oscar-winning project's director, Kartiki Gonsalves. In an unexpected change of events, Bomman has withdrawn his declaration and denied receiving any legal notification.

Bomman of The Elephant Whisperers denies serving legal notice on Kartiki Gonsalves

According to previous reports, the mahout couple submitted a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, claiming they were promised a house, a vehicle, and monetary compensation for their work on the film. It further stated that despite being widely introduced as the "real heroes" of the initiative, the couple received no financial benefits.

According to India Today, Bomman has now reversed his statement, claiming that he has no knowledge who delivered the court notification. "I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met," he explained. I'm not sure what occurred there. I'm not sure who sent the legal notification or who the advocate was. I don't have any supporting proof. Kartiki talked pleasantly to me and promised to assist me." When asked if he would pursue the case, he responded, "What will I do with the case?" They have pledged to assist me and have offered me this job."

PTI reported that the pair was upset with Gonsalves, who promised them financial support and assistance with Bellie's granddaughter's education. She was apparently refusing to give them anything and dodging their calls.

In response, director Gonsalves and production firm Sikhya Entertainment issued an official statement refuting any such assertions. They stated that the goal of The Elephant Whisperers has always been to raise awareness about the importance of elephant conservation and the amazing job being done by the Forest Department and its mahouts, Bomman and Bellie. They also stated that since its publication, the documentary has had a huge impact on the community and has helped draw attention to the topic. The filmmakers denied all charges and stated, "We have a deep respect for all of the contributors to this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change."