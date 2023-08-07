Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist

    In this series Taali, the story talks about transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her battle for third-gender equality. Sushmita Sen will play the lead role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series. Sushmita Sen plays the lead role and her first-look poster garnered loads of buzz on social media.

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen starrer Taali's trailer has finally released on Monday. Sushmita Sen has won the hearts of audiences and fans as robust Aarya in Emmy nominated series plays the character of Aarya who goes to any extent for ensuring the safety of her family. Sushmita Sen is coming back on digital screens to wow audiences. The actress's brilliant performance in the trailer of Taali is getting rave reviews. The trailer for the upcoming web series was shared and posted by Sushmita on her social handle. This series tells an emotionally multi-layered and poignant story of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her battle for third-gender equality. The series will start streaming by August

    Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Sushmita writes, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free by August 15." The trailer opens with a boy who wishes to become a mother. Hearing this, his school friends and teacher start making fun of him. As the video moves ahead, we can see the journey of him turning into transgender. Sushmita Sen will leave you in shock with her performance. As soon as the trailer was out, fans rushed to the comment section. They praised her.

    One of the fans wrote, "You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses." Another wrote, "This film reiterates the self-esteem, respect and independence of soul."

    The episode not only impacted her emotionally but also led her to gauge the negativity and backlash the transgender community face on a daily basis. Opening up about the same, she said, "I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that is how it makes me feel when I am only portraying Gauri Sawant's life, they are reliving with it every breathing moment of their life."

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
