    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday celebration started; Pooja Hegde launches CDP

    On Thursday, Beast co-star Pooja Hegde shared the birthday CDP (common display picture) for Thalapathy Vijay, who turns 48 on June 22. Keep reading....

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    One of the most well-liked actors in South Indian cinema, Thalapathy Vijay has a sizable fan base. His followers treat his birthday as a celebration, cutting cakes, assembling in great numbers, and even saturating social media with birthday messages. As the actor will be 48 on June 22, it appears that preparations among admirers have already started.

    Pooja Hegde, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast co-star, posted the "Common Display Picture" on Vijay's birthday on Twitter on Saturday. All of Vijay's followers and fan organisations will now use this image as the profile photo for their social media accounts to celebrate their favourite actor's birthday. Shynu Mash, a talented designer, created the image.

    Dropping the common DP, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir’s 48th Birthday!!"

    Kajal Aggarwal also shared the same on her social media handle and wrote, “This is for all Thalapathy fans ❤️ Honoured to Release the Common DP on the occasion of Thalapathy @actorvijay birthday! Happy bday VJ! Have a fab one my fav :)" Fans are obviously quite enthusiastic by the photo. On social media, fans have already started adopting the picture as their profile picture.

    According to sources, the Thalapathy 66 film's creators intend to release the film's title and first look poster on Vijay's birthday. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film Thalapathy 66.

    Beast was where Thalapathy Vijay last appeared. The movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar garnered a mixed reception from viewers and made Rs 236 crore at international box offices.

